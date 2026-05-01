Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals why she can’t watch ‘The Sopranos’

Jamie Lynn recalled her struggles from the The Sopranos shoot days. She spilled the details of her experiences during an interview.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the actress and singer conversed to promote her forthcoming memoir titled And So It Is . . . A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope.

She talked about her painful years, as she was hiding her multiple sclerosis, dealing with eating disorders, and her abusive marriage to her former manager, Abraxas “A.J.” Discala, from 2003 to 2005.

Sigler revealed to the outlet that when her therapist finished reading the book, “She was like, ‘I wish all my patients would write a book. It’s so easy to see where we need to go!’”. She also reflected her troubled past, the Cry Baby songstress said, “I was so fragile at that time and so confused and so young.”

She went on to confess that she has not yet seen old episodes in years because of her past trials. Lynn Sigler further stated, “It’s not about my performance, it was just about the pain that I knew was underneath”.

It is pertinent to mention that , And So It Is . . . A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope, which will be out on May 5, is about her haunting past, the abrupt success that came with The Sopranos, her disastrous marriage, and her life with multiple sclerosis.

For those unaware, Sigler played the role of Meadow Soprano for the entire run, as the show started on January 10, 1999, and ended on June 10, 2007, after six seasons.