Star England all-rounder steps back from Tests

Star England all-rounder Jamie Overton announced his decision to take an indefinite break from Test cricket on Monday.

Overton had been a permanent member of the England Test squad throughout the ongoing year and also featured in the five-match home Test series against India earlier this year.

The 31-year-old’s last appearance in red-ball cricket came during the fifth and final Test against India.

However, the England all-rounder will not be available for the hotly anticipated Ashes series later this year.

In an interview with a UK media outlet, Jamie Overton maintained that his decision stemmed from his inability to commit to all formats.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England,” he said.

Overton continued, “However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.”

While he steps back from Test cricket, the England all-rounder reiterated his availability for white-ball cricket.

“I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can,” he said.

While his announcement effectively ruled him out of Ashes 2025, Jamie Overton will depart for Australia to take part in Adelaide Strikers’ campaign in the Big Bash later this year.

At present, he is with the England white-ball squad at Headingley. The side will take on South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday.