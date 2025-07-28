Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth India Test

England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the fifth and final Test against India, scheduled for July 31.

The hosts lead the India vs England series 2-1 after the tourists managed to draw the fourth Test at Old Trafford a day earlier.

England went up 1-0 after winning the opening Test by five wickets in Leeds, however, India levelled the series after winning the second game in Birmingham.

England got an upper hand in the India vs England series after winning the third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs on the final day of the game.

Ahead of the fifth game at The Oval, England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to their squad.

The 31-year-old has played one red-ball game for his national side, in which he scored 97 runs and picked up two wickets.

In England’s domestic circuit, Jamie Overton represents Surrey and his inclusion in the squad is considered a major boost to England’s pace bowling attack.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will miss the final India vs England Test due to a fractured foot.

The wicketkeeping batter retired hurt in India’s first innings of the fourth Test, however, he later limped back onto the field to complete his fifty.

Pant did not keep wickets in the game, while he did not have to bat as India drew the game before he could come to bat.