PM aide’s two sons hospitalised after allegedly being poisoned

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Cheema’s two sons were admitted to a Lahore hospital on Friday after allegedly being poisoned by unknown persons, ARY News reported, citing family sources.

Both sons, Ahil,9, and Arish, 8, are stated to be out of danger, the sources said.

 

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint of Cheema’s wife Musarrat Cheema at Mustafa Town police station, she suspected that both her sons were poisoned.

The police have arrested five domestic servants of Jamshed Cheema, including cook Mohammad Iqbal and driver waqar. Further investigation is underway, they said.

