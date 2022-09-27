Jamshed Dasti arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested former Member National Assembly (MNA) and chairman Awami Raj Party Jamshed Ahmed Dasti from Rawalpindi over dishonesty, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Jamshed Dasti was absconder in a case of dishonesty. There was a case against Jamshed Dasti on the complaint of Truck Drivers’ Association for not returning Rs3.8 million.

Dasti was arrested after he check-in in a hotel in Rawalpindi, the sources said.

Sources further informed that Jamshed Dasti would be handed over to the Muzaffargarh Police.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 Rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.

