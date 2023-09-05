Journalist’s murder: ATC grants 7 days’ physical remand of suspects

SUKKUR: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted seven days’ physical remand of accused in murder case of local journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, ARY News reported.

The police produced arrested suspects in the case before the court after completion of their remand period. The court granted seven days’ physical remand to police after investigation’s request for more remand for questioning.

Senior journalist and Sukkur bureau chief of a local television network had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

Inspector General Sindh Police formed a special committee to investigate the high profile murder of Sukkur journalist, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho. The special team comprises of five senior officers including SSP Sukkur Sanghar Malik, SSP Khairpur Rohail Khoso, SDPO Gambat, Nauman Zafar and SP CTD Sukkur Abdul Qayyum.

This team of experts has been entrusted with the crucial task of unraveling the details surrounding the incident and bringing culprits to justice.

The committee’s head has been authorized to seek cooperation from any officer within the Sindh Police.

Sindh Human Rights Commission had earlier said that the family of Mahar was being harassed for pursuing his murder case. It demanded the higher authorities to ensure the protection of the slain journalist’s family besides carrying out a just inquiry to provide justice.