Jan Mohammad Mahar: IG Sindh forms committee to Investigate journalist’s murder

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police on Wednesday formed an special committee to investigate the murder of the Journalist, Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported.

Under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic License Tanveer Odhu, a special team comprised of five senior officers has been formed to investigate the murder of the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The team comprises of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Sanghar Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gambat, Nauman Zafar, and Superintendent of Police (SP) CTD, Sukkur, Abdul Qayyum.

This team of experts has been entrusted with the crucial task of unraveling the details surrounding the incident and bringing the responsible parties to justice.

IG Sindh has expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to expedite the arrest of the accused individuals, underlining the gravity of the situation and the need for prompt resolution.

The directive from IG Sindh emphasizes the importance of collecting both forensic and digital evidence meticulously. Furthermore, the statements of eyewitnesses are to be recorded diligently during the investigative process.

To ensure comprehensive legal proceedings, the public prosecutor will also be consulted throughout the course of the inquiry.

The committee’s chairperson is authorized to seek cooperation from any officer within the Sindh Police organization, underlining the collaborative approach in achieving the investigation’s objectives.