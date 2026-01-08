Jana Nayagan release uncertain as CBFC certification delays continue

The release of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was originally set for January 9, 2026, to coincide with the Pongal festival. Although bookings opened a week ago, the film has yet to receive CBFC certification, and it now appears the release has been delayed.

According to LetsCinema, the January 9 release of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film has been rescheduled. Reports suggest that the lack of CBFC certification has prompted legal proceedings. A final decision is not expected until January 9, as the legal process is still ongoing. Since this was the intended premiere date, a delay for the eagerly anticipated movie seems certain, though an official confirmation from the producers is still pending.

Notably, the film’s release was previously moved from Diwali 2025 to Pongal 2026.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay’s final acting role. He portrays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former convict and police officer who adopts a young girl named Viji. The story follows his commitment to raising her as a strong, independent woman, even encouraging her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Against the backdrop of a serious threat to India’s population, Vetri Kondan is forced to take matters into his own hands, exposing the corrupt system fueled by a personal grudge. Following the recent trailer release, rumors have circulated that the film may be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, updated with political overtones and AI-powered humanoid warriors.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil.