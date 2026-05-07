Jane Fonda has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former husband, Ted Turner, following his death at the age of 87.

Turner Enterprises confirmed the death of the media pioneer on May 6. Shortly afterward, Fonda shared an emotional statement on Instagram reflecting on their decade-long marriage and the lasting impact Turner had on her life.

“He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same,” Fonda wrote. “He needed me. No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn’t your average human being that needed me, this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America’s Cup as the world’s greatest sailor. He had a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

The pair first began dating in 1990 after Fonda separated from her second husband, politician Tom Hayden. Turner reportedly reached out to the actress personally to ask her on a date, and their relationship quickly became a major point of public fascination due to their contrasting personalities and political views.

One year later, Jane Fonda and Ted Turner married at Turner’s Florida plantation and remained together for nearly a decade before separating in 2000. Despite their divorce, the two maintained a close friendship over the years.

Months before Turner’s death, Fonda became emotional while speaking at an event for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, an organization they founded together. She credited Turner’s support as instrumental in helping the charity succeed.

Jane Fonda has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former husband, Ted Turner, following his death at the age of 87.

Turner Enterprises confirmed the death of the media pioneer on May 6. Shortly afterward, Fonda shared an emotional statement on Instagram reflecting on their decade-long marriage and the lasting impact Turner had on her life.

“He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same,” Fonda wrote. “He needed me. No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn’t your average human being that needed me, this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America’s Cup as the world’s greatest sailor. He had a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor.”

The pair first began dating in 1990 after Fonda separated from her second husband, politician Tom Hayden. Turner reportedly reached out to the actress personally to ask her on a date, and their relationship quickly became a major point of public fascination due to their contrasting personalities and political views.

One year later, Jane Fonda and Ted Turner married at Turner’s Florida plantation and remained together for nearly a decade before separating in 2000. Despite their divorce, the two maintained a close friendship over the years.

Months before Turner’s death, Fonda became emotional while speaking at an event for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, an organization they founded together. She credited Turner’s support as instrumental in helping the charity succeed.