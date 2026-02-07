Jane Fonda's 'sleeves are rolled up' for environmental contribution

Jane Fonda is already, as her “sleeves are rolled up” when it she was asked about her contribution in environmental activism this year.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara Film Festival premiere of Gaslit on Thursday, Feb. 5. In the documentary, the Academy Award winner embarks on a journey through Texas and Louisiana, where she examines the long-term environmental and community impacts of the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the US.

The Academy Awards winner told PEOPLE exclusively, just over a month after her 88th birthday, “My sleeves are rolled up and I’m ready for bear. It’s going to be a busy year. It’s a crucial year”.

When asked why she chose to be a part of the documentary, Fonda tells PEOPLE, “Because this is the center. The Gulf region that we made this film in is the centre of the climate crisis”.

“The pollution is unbelievable. I mean, it’s also destroying the local communities,” Fonda continues. “The cancer rates are sky-high. People’s livelihoods are being destroyed because of the pollution. Generations of shrimpers and crabbers and oysterers have lost their ability to support their families. It’s the place in the world where the most destruction is happening, so we want to stop it”.

Beyond the road trip Fonda takes in Gaslit, the actress also calls attention to a similar issue closer to home the potential reopening of the Sable Pipeline in Santa Barbara County, Calif. “It’s all part of the same fight. And the same people are trying to bring this pipeline that burst 15 years ago back. And so, Santa Barbarans can stand up and fight that,” Fonda tells PEOPLE exclusively.