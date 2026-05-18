Janet Jackson celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends

Janet Jackson marked her 60th birthday in style, surrounded by close friends, family and heartfelt wishes from fans and celebrities around the world.

The singer shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday, May 18, posting a joyful reel from a surprise poolside party organized by her loved ones.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of love today. You have all made my 60th so special,” Janet wrote in the caption. “Every single post, tribute, and wish touches my heart. I thank God for every additional day of life and for putting each of you in it.”

She concluded the emotional message by wishing blessings upon her supporters and adding, “I love you. J.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

The celebration featured colorful balloons, music, dancing and a huge birthday cake topped with vibrant candles. Janet was seen wearing a sash that read “Sixtylicious” as she enjoyed the festivities with friends and family, including her sister La Toya Jackson.

Videos from the gathering showed the singer dancing with guests, posing for photos and raising celebratory shots by the pool while a DJ kept the atmosphere lively. During a heartfelt toast, one friend praised Janet, saying, “We are so blessed to celebrate who God made you and called you to be. Live, live, live unconditionally and free.”

Several celebrities also joined in to celebrate the global superstar online. Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbell, Snoop Dogg and Ludacris sent birthday wishes in the comments section.