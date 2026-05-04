Janhvi Kapoor has addressed speculation about her personal life after recent comments about alcohol use were widely misinterpreted as an admission of addiction.

The clarification came after the actor’s remarks during a podcast with Raj Shamani sparked headlines suggesting she had struggled with alcohol dependency. Kapoor has now reshared an official statement from the mental health initiative Off The Rocks in collaboration with Amaha, firmly denying those claims.

“We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning,” the statement read.

It further added, “We want to be clear: Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence. Such misrepresentation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them.”

The statement further urged media platforms and individuals to report responsibly, noting that misinformation around sensitive topics like substance use can be “irresponsible and disrespectful” to affected communities.

In the original podcast, Janhvi Kapoor had spoken candidly about a difficult period in her life when she drank alcohol more frequently following a traumatic experience. “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently,” she said, adding that she later became more aware of its impact on her physical and mental well-being.