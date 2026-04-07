Janhvi Kapoor recalls depression after Dhadak release

Jahnvi Kapoor has opened up about facing depression after the release of Dhadak, the Karan Johar movie, which marked her Bollywood debut.

In a recent podcast, Janhvi Kapoor shared that whenever people praise her performance or the film, her personal recollection remains starkly different. She revealed that she slipped into depression following the movie’s release, fueled by a fear that her career was over because the audience might not have liked her.

“I used to get validation from my late mother, Sridevi,” the actress remarked. “After she passed away, I thought I would try to seek that validation from the audience instead.”

Janhvi Kapoor further explained that she had expected universal acceptance, not realizing how unrealistic that expectation was at the time.

Despite the film’s commercial success, she viewed herself as a failure. “I didn’t realize it was a hit movie; I just felt like a failure because I focused only on the negative feedback, and that became my reality,” she stated.

Earlier this year, Param Sundari, the much-awaited romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was leaked on piracy websites shortly after its theatrical release on August 29, posing a significant threat to the film’s revenue and the creative efforts of its team.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie features a vibrant cast including Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajeev Khandelwal, and tells the heartwarming story of a free-spirited Delhi boy and a disciplined Kerala girl navigating love amidst cultural differences and familial expectations.

The widespread leak of Param Sundari across multiple platforms, available in formats ranging from low-quality 240p to high-definition 1080p, has raised alarms in the film industry, as piracy undermines financial returns and devalues the hard work of filmmakers.

Under Indian copyright law, accessing pirated content can lead to severe penalties, including fines of up to Rs 2 lakh and potential imprisonment. Cybersecurity experts warn that piracy sites often harbor malware, spyware, and phishing scams, putting users at risk of identity theft and financial fraud.