Janhvi Kapoor roped in for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has joined the star cast, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, for a remake of the iconic ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Ace filmmaker of Bollywood, Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his action spectacles like ‘Sultan’, ‘Gunday’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, is now gearing for his next big project ‘Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan’.

Touted to be one of the ‘biggest action spectacles ever’ in the Indian film industry, Zafar has time and again re-assured that his film has nothing to do with David Dhawan’s same-titled 1998 movie.

The film will star whom Zafar believed to be the biggest action stars of the industry at the moment – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – and now joining them as the female lead opposite the ‘Heropanti’ actor is Janhvi Kapoor.

As the sources close to the development confirmed, “After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff.”

The person said, “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle.”

“Ali likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film,” stated the insider, adding that the female actor to play the lead opposite the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor will be locked in within the next 15 days, as the makers are considering multiple A-list actors for the role.

About the title, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is being written by Zafar who will also helm the direction and will bankroll the project under his banner, along with Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra.

The film will get on the floors in January next year for a five-month shooting schedule in Scotland, Alps, UK, and Saudi Arabia, and will have stunt teams from Hollywood to bring together the new and old schools of action together.

The title is planned to release in December 2023.

