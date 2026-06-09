Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama Peddi, which opened in cinemas on June 4, 2026, has been pulling in big numbers at the box office — reportedly crossing Rs. 250–300 crore worldwide in just its first five days. However, alongside the commercial success, the film has also attracted significant controversy over how Janhvi Kapoor’s character was portrayed on screen.

As the debate intensifies, reports about the actress’s pay cheque for the film have also emerged online.

According to reports by Indian media, Janhvi Kapoor was paid approximately Rs. 5–6 crore for portraying ‘Achiyyamma’ in the film. For context, lead actor Ram Charan is said to have commanded a fee in the range of Rs. 60–70 crore for the project — making Janhvi’s reported remuneration a fraction of her co-star’s.

Controversy Over Janhvi Kapoor’s Portrayal in Peddi

The film has faced a growing wave of criticism from audiences who felt that Janhvi’s character was needlessly objectified throughout the narrative. The backlash gained momentum rapidly, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to publicly address the issue.

Screenshots purportedly showing private chats between Janhvi and her fans were also widely shared by her fan clubs. In these alleged exchanges, the actress claimed to have raised concerns before filming — specifically stating she had been assured there would be no inappropriate camera shots.

The viral posts also suggested that Ram Charan himself was displeased with the situation and stepped in to raise the issue on Janhvi’s behalf, with the actress reportedly describing him as supportive and considerate.

In an interview, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the backlash directly. He explained that his intention behind the controversial scenes was to depict the raw, unfiltered world that the film’s protagonist comes from — with the character arc ultimately correcting his behaviour.

He maintained that certain shots had been misinterpreted and conveyed the wrong message to audiences. Accepting responsibility, he confirmed that all disputed scenes had since been edited out of the film.

Peddi at the Box Office

Despite the controversy, Peddi has performed strongly in its opening week. The film, which presents a fictionalised take on a real-life story, stars Ram Charan in the title role with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The combination of commercial success and public debate has kept the film firmly in the news cycle since its release.