Good Luck Jerry: Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor for poor performance

Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor became the target of trolls yet again following the release of her latest movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

With the OTT release of her latest title, the Kapoor star kid and elder daughter of seasoned Bollywood star Sridevi, has failed to impress the audiences with her performance in the black comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The ‘Dhadak’ debutante who plays the titular lead in the Siddharth Sen directorial is once again being trolled for her privileged brought up in the film family, as the Bollywood enthusiasts called her out for the poor performance in an otherwise interesting watch.

It so happened when an Indian paparazzi account shared a BTS click of Janhvi Kapoor from the film sets to shower praise on the starlet for her performance, however, the post was soon taken over by the netizens who dismissed the acclaim sent her way for ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Have a look at what they have to say:

Acting aati hai nahi us nepotism kid ko. Winning hearts. Kitna jhoot bolte ho yar tum log

Jhanvi and acting in same sentence 😂😂😂

Worst acting kar rahi hai bhai dekh toh le daalne se pehle itni bekaar hai ye film mein

Bollywood Critics are bought and and gaining praises from the industry hardly means anything ..it just means Nepotism gang is strong 😂

I have already watched it awesome movie but janhvi kapoor acting as it is 😂😂😂

But Ye ladki ki movie theatre mein jakar dekhta kaun h 😂

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The Aanand L. Rai crime comedy – a remake of the Tamil movie ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ – has been written by Pankaj Matta, while the direction has been helmed by Siddharth Sen. Apart from the titular character played by Kapoor, the film features the likes of Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Sushant Singh, Neeraj Sood and Saurabh Sachdeva.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Comments