What was meant to be a celebratory promotional outing for the pan-India blockbuster Peddi turned into a heart-stopping moment when an overexcited fan breached security and made a mad dash toward Ram Charan — with Janhvi Kapoor seated right next to him.

The shocking incident, with the video now viral on social media, has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and critics dissecting every frame of the viral clip.

The incident unfolded during the high-profile Peddi event, where Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor were seated together in the front row as part of the film’s promotional tour. Without warning, a fan managed to breach the security perimeter and charged toward the South Indian superstar. The sudden commotion clearly caught everyone off guard — but it was Janhvi Kapoor’s visible startle that the cameras didn’t miss, and that the internet simply couldn’t stop sharing.

Before panic could spread further, Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, sprang into action and swiftly removed the fan from the scene. Kunta, 27, is no ordinary security hire — he is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter originally from Gambia, currently based in Florence, Italy, where he serves as the Colosseum Champion Belt MMA Italy titleholder. He has represented Italy’s national MMA team and brings extensive experience in VIP protection and close-security operations. Needless to say, the intruding fan stood little chance.

Kevin Kunta is himself fast becoming a viral star in his own right. Throughout the Peddi promotional tour — which has taken Ram Charan to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhopal — fans have been buzzing about Kunta’s imposing physique, sharp fashion sense, and the tailored suits and luxury watches he sports by his principal’s side. Social media is awash with videos and appreciation posts dedicated to the bodyguard who now rivals the stars for screen time.

This isn’t the only security-related incident to have drawn attention during Peddi’s promotions. At a separate event held at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, a fan crept uncomfortably close to Janhvi Kapoor on stage in an attempt to snap a selfie. The actress, visibly uneasy, was spotted quietly signalling her bodyguard with a glance and a subtle gesture to intervene.

Despite this incident, Janhvi Kapoor’s spirits appeared high as she addressed the crowd at the event, speaking warmly about her co-star and the film. “Peddi is about a man’s fight for identity and discovering the purpose of life,” she said, adding that the project, helmed by the intensely passionate director Buchi Babu Sana, had been a transformative journey. She hailed A.R. Rahman as a legend and expressed pride in her growing footprint in Telugu cinema following her debut in Devara in 2024.

Ram Charan, who plays the lead Peddi Pehelwan, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film — training as a wrestler for over a year. The movie, which carries a reported budget of ₹300 crore and features music by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman, is positioned as a massive pan-India theatrical event. After several schedule changes, Peddi is finally locked for a June 4 release and is expected to be Ram Charan’s biggest big-screen outing since the global phenomenon that was RRR.