Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi role sparks debate after chat leak

The discourse surrounding director Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama, Peddi, has intensified following explosive online claims regarding leaked private chats.

The unverified screenshots, allegedly linked to lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, have reignited a fierce public debate over the on-screen treatment and potential hyper-sexualization of her character, Achiyyamma.

While the Ram Charan-starrer continues its commercial run in theaters, these viral social media leaks have added serious off-screen controversy to the film’s polarizing box office performance.

The Alleged Leaks: Set Boundaries and Discomfort

According to reports, the controversy erupted when unverified screenshots of a private conversation—purportedly involving Janhvi Kapoor—began circulating widely across fan pages and entertainment forums.

The alleged messages suggest that Kapoor was deeply uncomfortable with the visual framing choices utilized during the production of Peddi.

The Objections: The leaked text claims the actress explicitly communicated boundaries to the production team, requesting they avoid highly specific, intrusive camera angles.

The Focus: The screenshots imply that Kapoor objected to sequences that placed an excessive, lingering focus on her physical features rather than her performance.

The Timeline Confusion: Industry insiders on platforms like Reddit have noted that the timestamps on the alleged leaks show structural discrepancies, raising questions about whether the screenshots are authentic or a fabricated PR narrative.

Ram Charan’s Alleged On-Set Intervention

One of the most widely discussed aspects of the leaked conversation is the mention of global star Ram Charan. The text messages claim that the actor actively backed Kapoor when she voiced her discomfort on set.

According to the unverified messages, Ram Charan allegedly stepped in during filming, using his significant industry leverage to support her requests and ensure the production crew adjusted their framing choices to respect her boundaries.

Public Backlash Over Achiyyamma’s Presentation

The chat leaks have gained massive traction because they directly align with preexisting criticisms from audiences and film reviewers. Since Peddi premiered, a significant section of the viewer base has called out the film’s visual treatment of female characters.

Critics pointed squarely at Achiyyamma’s introductory sequence, arguing that the camera angles prioritized physical objectification over character depth. The emergence of the alleged chats has shifted the public conversation from standard cinematic critique to a broader labor debate regarding the agency and comfort of actresses working within major commercial film industries.

Silence From the Studio

As the online debate continues to splinter audiences, an official confirmation remains absent. As of June 8, 2026, neither Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, nor the production house behind Peddi have issued an official statement regarding the authenticity of the screenshots.