Janhvi, Shahid Kapoor likely to share screen for first time

Indian actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are expected to co-star in an upcoming film directed by Amit Sharma, according to recent industry updates.

Janhvi is currently in negotiations to play the female lead, per Indian media reports. If finalized, this will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. The film is described as a lighthearted romantic drama with a focus on contemporary emotional themes.

Recent reports confirmed the news, stating, “Janhvi Kapoor is currently in advanced discussions to come on board as the female lead.” Filming is reportedly scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2026, following the completion of Shahid Kapoor’s other commitments, including Farzi 2 with Raj & DK.

In the meantime, Shahid Kapoor is slated to star alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2, a project that explores modern relationships and emotional strife.

Additional sources have also noted that Janhvi Kapoor is poised for her upcoming project opposite Ram Charan, titled Peddi. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor remains in talks for several other high-profile projects.

Earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor addressed speculation about her personal life after recent comments about alcohol use were widely misinterpreted as an admission of addiction.

The clarification came after the actor’s remarks during a podcast with Raj Shamani sparked headlines suggesting she had struggled with alcohol dependency. Kapoor has now reshared an official statement from the mental health initiative Off The Rocks in collaboration with Amaha, firmly denying those claims.

“We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning,” the statement read.