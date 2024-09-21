Indian choreographer Jani Master confesses to sexual assault charges

Award-winning Indian choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested in a sexual assault case, upon the complaint of an ex-colleague, has confessed to his crime.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, who was taken into custody earlier this week, upon the complaint of his 21-year-old ex-colleague, has confessed to the crime.

For the unversed, the woman filed a complaint at the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad, accusing the choreographer of sexual assault over the years, even when she was a minor. The victim alleged that the choreographer subjected her to sexual assault multiple times, during the outdoor shoots in Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as at her home in Narsingi. The complainant also accused the choreographer of mental harassment during shoots and rehearsals and alleged that he threatened her with physical violence if filed a complaint

The choreographer was booked under multiple sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), as well as clauses (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested from Bengaluru and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand, when he confessed to sexually assaulting the minor colleague.

Notably, the award-winning choreographer is known for his work in ‘Stree 2’, ‘Jailer’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Pushpa’ among others.