‘Shadi ka vada’: Janice Tessa and Romaisa Khan’s video goes viral

The latest video of actor Janice Tessa and TikTok star Romaisa Khan is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Janice Tessa and Romaisa Khan danced as a song played in the video. The text on the viral video read, “usne shaadi ka vada kya hai magar 4ron kia hai (He made a promise to marry but with all four of us)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

Thousands of Instagram users liked and wrote heartwarming comments.

Related – ‘Habs’ star Janice Tessa opens up on ‘colourism’ in industry

Janice Tessa star is one of the prolific celebrities on social media thanks to her on and off-screen endeavours. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

The celebrity is no stranger to the music industry too. She made her singing debut by releasing the music video of her version of the song ‘Zara Zara Behekta Hai’ from the Bollywood film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

The celebrity made her acting debut in ‘Habs’. Her character was that of the lead protagonist Ayesha’s (Ushna Shah) sister.

Actor-director Musaddiq Malek helmed the drama, which starred A-listers Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles, along with Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.

Comments