I only used to study a day before exams: Jannat Mirza

TikTok star Jannat Mirza shared her tricks of the trade for passing examinations without studying the whole year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jannat Mirza appeared on the ARY Digital talk show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘, where she spoke about her personal life.

Jannat Mirza, replying to a question about her academic performance, said she faired better than her two sisters. The social media star says she still compares her grades when going through the result and brags about it to this day.

Jannat Mirza said she used to study for her examinations just before them instead rather than the whole year and did not focus on anything else. The social media star said she did not pay attention in class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Jannat Mirza added that she used to go through the entire materials to pass. She claimed that she used to be the first student to finish the exam.

The TikTok star added she was both the teacher’s pet and the one who used to be thrown out of the class.

Related – TikTok star Jannat Mirza says not moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza got officially hitched to get engaged to fellow TikToker Umer Butt in June 2021.