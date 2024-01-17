Japan announces $3.62m grant to support Pakistan’s polio programme

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Wednesday announced a grant of $3.62 million for the polio eradication programme in Pakistan and procurement of essential oral polio vaccine, ARY News reported.

Last year, Islamabad reported six polio cases as Pakistan and Afghanistan remained the only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

According to a statement issued by Japanese Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan Polio Programme will use these funds to procure more than 21 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2024.

With polio cases cornered to only a few locations in the country, the Government of Pakistan and partners were preparing to launch an aggressive plan of activities in 2024 to stop this life altering disease for children.

Each national immunization drive targets over 44 million children under the age of five, with more than 370,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role to ensure the Polio Programme’s outreach.

“Despite the challenges, Pakistan will remain relentless in our drive to put an end to polio in the next year,” the statement quoted Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan as saying.

“As we prepare to launch polio campaigns in 2024, together with our partners we will maintain an emergency focus towards resolving the remaining challenges that stand in our way to reach all children,” he added.

The interim minister also lauded the ‘unwavering support’ of Japan in “helping us get closer to reaching zero cases”.

Meanwhile, ITO Takeshi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan, appreciated the significant gains made last year in controlling the spread of poliovirus.

He also expressed respect to polio workers and law enforcement agencies for their “dedicated mission for humanity”.

Noting the importance of a clear and strong commitment by the Pakistani leadership to end polio, he said, “Japan would like to renew its commitment to continuing its efforts toward the ultimate goal of polio eradication by promoting routine immunization.”

The new funding is part of the continuous support from the Government of Japan to the Polio Eradication programme since 1996. To date, the grant and loan contribution from the Government of Japan has amounted to approx. US$ 242.16 million dollars to support the Polio programme in Pakistan through UNICEF.