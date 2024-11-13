Japan approves $18.5m grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to 18.5 million dollars for flood management project in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

A signing ceremony for exchange of notes and record of discussion between the governments of Japan and Pakistan was held in Islamabad today.

The project is aimed at improving accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contributes to disaster risk reduction measures, and reducing the risk of loss to human and economy including infrastructure.

The project titled “Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin” will be materialized through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 flood in Indus River and its tributaries.

The project will also contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions, thereby contributing to future flood risk reduction.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro signed the documents on behalf of their respective governments.