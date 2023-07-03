Japan can address its labor shortage with Pakistani workers: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Japan can address its labor shortages in key sectors by opening avenues for skilled Pakistani workers, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the Asian Development Bank Institute on the topic Pakistan and Japan in the Asian Context, he said by leveraging their respective strengths and collaborating on regional initiatives, the two countries can also catalyse the growth and development of SAARC.

Bilawal said Pakistan and Japan should join hands to create a robust and efficient infrastructure network to boost regional connectivity and enhance trade volumes across the entire region.

He said our joint efforts can help foster closer cooperation, enhance regional stability, and unlock the untapped potential of the SAARC member countries, leading to shared progress and prosperity for the entire region.

The Foreign Minister said there can be no peace in South Asia until the region’s core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir is resolved through dialogue and in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. He said Pakistan has always been ready to work towards such a resolution. Tragically, Pakistan does not have a partner for peace in South Asia. He said India is in the grip of a form of religious hysteria that has closed out any space for dialogue and diplomacy.

As regards Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Japan can contribute to a stable, secure, and prosperous Afghanistan. He said Japan’s expertise in development assistance and Pakistan’s geographical proximity to Afghanistan can create opportunities for joint efforts in providing humanitarian aid and promoting sustainable development.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan also wants to benefit from the Technical Intern Training Programme and the Specified Skilled Workers programme of Japan. He pointed out that Pakistan has a large pool of highly skilled professionals, particularly in the fields of information technology, engineering, healthcare, and hospitality. By opening avenues for skilled Pakistani workers, He said, Japan can tap into this talent pool and address its labour shortages in key sectors.

He said there is immense potential for collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructure, and services.