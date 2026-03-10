Japan knock out Vietnam, Taiwan beat India to set up Asian Cup quarter-final with China

Japan stayed perfect in the women’s Asian Cup group stage as they ‌eased to a 4-0 win over Vietnam, who crashed out of the tournament as Taiwan secured second place in Group C with a 3-1 victory over India on Tuesday.

Vietnam, who finished with three ​points, ranked bottom of the three third-placed teams in the group stage, ​with Uzbekistan and the Philippines advancing to the quarter-finals due to better ⁠goal differences.

Taiwan will face defending champions China in the quarter-finals on Saturday, a day ​before Japan take on the Philippines.

Japan, the only team to not concede a goal ​in the group stage, took the lead in the 21st minute with Yui Hasegawa’s cross being headed into the net by striker Rio Ueki.

Vietnam keeper Khong Thi Hang’s diving saves limited the damage in ​the first half, but Japan’s persistent attacks paid off after the break, when Maika ​Hamano, Aoba Fujino and Kiko Seike scored within 16 minutes.

In the other Group C game in ‌Sydney, India ⁠failed to take an early lead when Martina Thokchom’s header hit the post. Taiwan led 10 minutes later, as Sanju Yadav’s pass to the keeper was intercepted by Chen Jin-wen, who crossed to Su Yu-hsuan for an easy finish.

Manisha Kalyan struck from a ​long-range free kick to ​restore parity in ⁠the 39th minute, as her powerful left-footed shot rattled the crossbar before bouncing behind the line.

But three-times champions Taiwan retook the lead ​on the stroke of halftime, when Hsu Yi-yun’s penalty came off ​the post ⁠but hit Indian keeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu’s back and rolled into the net.

Wu Kai-ching’s defence-splitting through ball set up Chen Yu-chin for a close-range finish in the 77th minute, securing ⁠Taiwan’s ​win and a second straight quarter-final qualification.

India, who lost 11-0 ​to Japan in the weekend, ended their campaign with zero points and a goal difference of minus 14, ​the worst in the group stage.