Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US

The Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi has said on Saturday that she had no plans to renegotiate a $550 billion investment package deal reached with the U.S.

“I believe that even if the prime minister changes, promises made between governments should not be altered,” Takaichi told reporters at the end of a week of diplomatic events including a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Takaichi declined to comment on a trade deal that South Korea had inked with the U.S, as details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

Before becoming prime minister of Japan last month, Takaichi had said that tariff renegotiation with Washington was not off the table if something came up that seemed unfair and hurt Japan’s national interests.

Hardline conservative Takaichi was elected as Japan’s first female prime minister, breaking a political glass ceiling for women while also setting the country up for a decisive turn to the right.

In Gyeongju, South Korea, Takaichi joined other leaders from around the Asia-Pacific region for an annual gathering and met Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Takaichi said on Saturday that she and Xi had agreed to build a constructive and stable relationship.

Xi told Takaichi that the two countries should not be a threat to each other, according to Chinese state media.

Before her South Korea trip, Takaichi held her first bilateral meeting with Trump in Tokyo.

She said she had “frank, direct discussions and built personal relationships” with Trump.

U.S, Japan leaders sign rare earths, nuclear power deal

Japan and the U.S agreed to a deal on new-generation nuclear power reactors and rare earths, as Tokyo seeks a way back to export markets for its nuclear technology and both look to reduce China’s dominance over key electronic components.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a framework agreement on Tuesday for securing the supply of rare earths used in everything from cars to fighter jets.