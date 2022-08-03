Japan to provide Pakistan $9 million aid, agreement signed

Japan will provide Pakistan with $9 million financial to be used to build a better sewage system in Multan, a statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs said, ARY News reported.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the agreement was signed by Secretary of Economic Affairs Asad Hayauddin and the Japanese Ambassador. Multan’s sewage system and implementation capability would be improved using the aid, the statement said.

