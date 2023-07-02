Japan visit: FM Bilawal holds meetings with leadership, business executives

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held meetings with Japanese leadership, business executives and the Pakistani diaspora during his ongoing four-day visit to Japan.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meetings with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and business executives in Tokyo on Sunday.

During the meetings, the matters related to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment came under discussion.

He also addressed a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo today.

FM Bilawal said Pakistan and Japan have the potential to increase bilateral trade in diverse sectors for mutual benefit, Radio Pakistan reported. The foreign minister said both countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.

He said the incumbent government is working on economic diplomacy to bring prosperity to the country. He added Pakistan can learn from Japan’s advancement in Information Technology and other fields.

The foreign minister said during his meeting with Japanese leadership and entrepreneurs, he will urge them to enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has over 65 per cent population of youth and we can exploit this human resource through skills-based education and training.

The foreign minister urged Pakistani overseas particularly businessmen to play their role for an increase in trade between the two countries and also strengthening of bilateral relations.