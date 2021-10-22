Japanese ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan was discussed.

COAS thanked the Japanese ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence, security cooperation and stance on the Afghan situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

