Japanese citizen reaches Orangi Town thinking it’s tourist spot

KARACHI: After Chinese, a Japanese citizen on Monday landed at Karachi’s Orangi Town thinking it as a tourist spot, while exploring parts of Sindh during his visit, ARY News reported.

Tamazaki Takioya is visiting different parts of Sindh for the last two days and recently reached Orangi Town and was caught by the police during snap checking in the area.

According to police, the Japanese citizen was stopped during the snap checking in the area by the police team suspecting him as a Bengali national. During the process, Takioya informed the police about his credential and he was later taken into protective custody and was moved to the SSP Suhai Aziz office.

Later, he was moved to the Foreign Security Cell by the police. It has been learnt that it is the 104th visit of the Japanese national to Pakistan and he is exploring the world in his journey.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Consulate has appreciated the role of the Karachi police in helping its citizen and safely shifting him.

Earlier, a Chinese national reached Kati Pahari mistaking the cliff that used to be infamous for ethno-political violence and drug trafficking for a tourist spot.

It was not clear how the Chinese national got there shortly after his arrival in the port city.

However, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central had said the foreigner, who arrived in Karachi on a business visa today, possibly mistook the hilly area for some tourist spot.

