Japanese F-15 missing, crew member reportedly spotted in sea

A Japanese F-15 jet belonging to the air self-defence force went missing after take-off on Monday, a defence ministry official said.

A person believed to be a crew member was located in the Sea of Japan, with a rescue being mounted, NHK reported.

The fighter jet took the flight from Komatsu Air Base in the central Ishikawa province and belongs to Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, according to Tokyo news agency.

The sources added the jet lost contact with the radar at around 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT) over the Sea of Japan.

During the search and rescue operations, the Air Self-Defense Force found some “floating objects in the area” from where the jet lost contact.

The local coast guard said it received a call “around the same time reporting a red glow off the coast of Kaga near the base.”

The jet was part of a squadron that “functions as enemy aircraft in tactical flight training,” according to Japan’s air force.

