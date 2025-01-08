40 years of freebies and discounts: Japanese man’s unconventional path to luxury

Many individuals appreciate discounts, vouchers, and coupons, as they provide an excellent opportunity to save money. But imagine living life for 40 years by depending on offers like these and living a luxurious life, yes there is a man.

A 75-year-old man from Japan, known as the “God of Freebies,” has captivated and entertained internet users with his remarkably economical way of living.

Despite amassing a fortune of hundreds of millions of yen through stock market investments, he diligently utilizes every available coupon and complimentary offer.

Hiroto Kiritani, who possesses shares in over 1,000 companies and has a net worth exceeding 100 million yen (approximately 637,000 dollars), began his professional journey as a shogi (Japanese chess) player and was once invited to instruct the Japanese chess variant at a financial institution.

Through keen observation and rapid learning, he successfully generated his initial 100 million yen in the stock market.

By mid-2024, his financial assets had surged to nearly 600 million yen (around 3.8 million dollars), to the point where he reportedly discovers cash tucked away in various corners of his residence.

Despite his considerable wealth, Kiritani adheres to a modest lifestyle. He opts for simple clothing, shuns luxury brands, and relies solely on a bicycle, which he obtained through coupons, for transportation.

Although his living quarters have expanded, they resemble a disorganised storage area rather than an opulent dwelling.

Kiritani’s journey into frugality commenced after he suffered a loss of 200 million yen during the 2008 stock market downturn.

Vowing to avoid wastefulness, he began to meticulously gather coupons and shareholder perks from the numerous companies in which he holds shares, spanning the food, clothing, and entertainment industries.

His daily routine is a race against time to utilize coupons before their expiration.

Kiritani’s day begins early as he navigates through Tokyo on his coupon-acquired bicycle, stopping at restaurants for complimentary meals.

His quest for free offerings extends to activities in which he has little interest.

He redeems gym memberships, movie tickets, sauna services, and even engages in karaoke, bungee jumping, and roller coasters for the sake of enjoying them at no cost.

He receives over 300 movie vouchers annually, allowing him to view as many as 140 films each year, a figure that exceeds that of numerous professional film critics.

Nevertheless, he frequently finds himself unaware of the film plots, as he primarily uses the theater seats as a means to rest.

Kiritani’s philosophy is quite simple: “Letting coupons go to waste is disgraceful.”

The thrill of maximizing the benefits of each coupon has infused his later years with purpose and enthusiasm.

His unique way of life has transformed him into a sensation on the internet.