Tuesday, November 30, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Can’t afford graduation robe? See what this man did at his

test

A man in the United Kingdom found himself in a predicament that is not surprising form people in this age: he could not afford to rent or buy the graduation robe, one he needed to get the hands on his degree. 

The 23-year-old grad at the University of Gloucestershire, Will Radford thought it a splurge to expend £246 (about Rs57,000) on a mortarboard and gown, however, he understood how essential it was for him to attend the convocation. So he did go there attend it and claim his photography degree.

But there’s a twist. He made his own robes drawn out of bin-bags. The result? Not only did he get the degree, his black plastic cover, much like a coverall, earned him some praise as well.

This outfit is a ‘statement’, Will said. British painter Peter Edwards praised his outfit in a speech after receiving an honorary doctorate in arts.

While talking to the local media, Will said, “It [the robe and mortarboard] was really expensive and I think it was such a shame that at the end of it all I couldn’t put on a cape and gown.”

He added in this interview that he’d told a couple of friends and they thought it’s hilarious. “It’s a statement I think, I’ve paid enough for the course already.”

Will actually had completed his graduation but his degree was on hold due to Covid-led delay.

“I’ve been mostly unemployed for the last year since I left university,” he explained as to why indeed was he broke. He said, “I’ve just moved to a new place and I’m down to my last £100. I really cannot afford it, it’s not an exaggeration at all.”

Pilots safely land plane after windscreen smashed by birds flock

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Peter Edwards said: “Hi everyone, I haven’t prepared anything but first of all I would like to say well done to the guy in the bin bags, I thought that was magnificent.”

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.