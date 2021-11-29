Pilots safely land plane after windscreen smashed by birds flock

The windscreen of a plane, Boeing 737-800, was smashed by a flock of birds mid-air forcing the pilots to land it immediately in Italy without resulting in any damages.

The videos and pictures shared online showed the entire windscreen of the plane covered with dead birds.

According to details, the aircraft, Malta Air Boeing 737-800, was flying between London and Bologna on 24 November when it was struck by a massive flock of herons during the landing process.

The birds not only hit the windscreen of the plane but also damaged the wings and planes.

Read More: TWO AIR HOSTESSES SUFFER INJURIES DURING AIRPLANE LANDING IN LAHORE

Sparks flying out of the plane’s engine could be witnessed in a video prior to the plane’s landing at the Bologna Airport. No one was hurt in the entire incident.

Bird strike severo en un vuelo de @Ryanair Tremendo. Salen fotos en hilo. Con lo que se ve en la pick up, el kumpa argentino se pondría un puestito de parripollo pic.twitter.com/RsC8fGnPjs — Vuelos y Viajes (@flyezequiel) November 27, 2021



Aviation 24 reported the right engine suffered a compressor stall due to the bird hit. The other engine also sustained some damage. Photos shared later showed some of the birds were caught up in the wing flaps.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!