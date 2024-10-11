Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize 2024

The Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo has won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.”

“This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the peace prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The prize was awarded in Oslo, the only one of the Nobel prizes not to be awarded in Stockholm.