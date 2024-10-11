web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 11, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize 2024

Agencies
By Agencies
|

TOP NEWS

Agencies
Agencies

The Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo has won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.”

“This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the peace prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The prize was awarded in Oslo, the only one of the Nobel prizes not to be awarded in Stockholm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.