Japanese restaurant clarifies viral video of waitresses slapping customers

Following the video of a Japanese restaurant – where diners could pay to get slapped by waitresses – got viral, the eatery has issued a clarification that the service is now discontinued.

The restaurant, Shachihokoya, which is based in the city of Nagoya in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, in its online clarification statement, appreciated the attention it has received from the viral video, stating that they didn’t expect an old video to go viral like this and revealed that the slap service is discontinued a long time ago.

The restaurant owner refused to provide a clear timeline of the events that led to the discontinuation of their slapping service, which reportedly cost around 300 yen (Rs 581.27).

According to the details, there was also a 500-yen (Rs968.79) surcharge if patrons requested a specific staff member to slap them.

Taking to the X, Bangkok Lad shared a video of the famous restaurant and wrote, ”This is Shachihokoya – a restaurant in Nagoya – where you can buy a menu item called ‘Nagoya Lady’s Slap’ for 300 yen.” The video has garnered thousands of views with hilarious reactions and comments from internet users.

Watch the video here: