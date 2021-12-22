Japanese star Sayaka Kanda dies after a fatal fall

Prominent Japanese actor and singer, Sayaka Kanda passed away at the age of 35 after a fatal fall.

‘Frozen’ voice actor Sayaka was in Sapporo for her performance in the musical ‘My Fair Lady’ at Sapporo theatre on Saturday afternoon, which she did not show up for on time. Later, the 35-year-old star was found unconscious in the outer space of the hotel she was staying in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sayakakanda (@sayakakanda)

Police in its statement assume that the actress has committed suicide or may fell accidentally. She was rushed to the hospital immediately where was declared dead later at night on Saturday.

Parents of the Japanese celebrity cremated their only child on Tuesday, and later had a brief interaction with the press, “We said goodbye (to her), and only closest family members attended”, her father, actor Masaki Kanda said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sayakakanda (@sayakakanda)

Sayaka Kanda was prominently known for her voiceover stint as Anna in the Japanese version of the Disney hit, ‘Frozen’. Her last work was the musical ‘My Fair Lady’, while Kanda was all set for her on-stage musical based on the popular manga and anime franchise ‘Galaxy Express 999’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sayakakanda (@sayakakanda)

Sayaka Kanda had been acting in the musicals since the age of 20. She got married to a Japanese actor and model, Mitsu Murata in 2017, but announced their divorce in December 2019.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!