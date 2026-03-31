Jaranwala case: SC directs immediate arrest of absconders, sets trial timeline

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the trial court to conclude proceedings within six months in the high-profile Jaranwala church attack case, while also ordering the immediate arrest of absconding suspects, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard petitions filed by the Punjab government seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused.

During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Ahmad Gilani appeared before the court and stressed the need for an expedited trial. The Punjab government’s counsel urged the apex court to set a clear timeline for the case, highlighting delays in proceedings.

Taking note of the situation, the court instructed the trial court to complete the trial within six months. It also directed the Inspector General (IG) Punjab to ensure the immediate arrest of all proclaimed offenders involved in the case.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that absconding suspects must be apprehended without delay to ensure justice is served.

The Jaranwala incident, which drew nationwide attention, remains a sensitive case, with authorities under pressure to ensure accountability through timely legal proceedings.

In 2023, a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional advocate General Punjab submitted the probe report stating that 304 suspects were arrested, while 18 challans of 22 FIRs were submitted in the courts following the Jaranwala incident.

CJP at that time, Justice Qazi Faez Isa rejected the report of the Punjab government and raised questions on the pace of the challans of the case.

The top judge remarked that Gujranwla’s ‘brave’ police continued watching the riots in Jaranwala.

“We complain about Islamophobia everywhere, but what we are doing.”

The Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building.”