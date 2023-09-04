Jaranwala incident: LHC approves judicial probe plea for hearing

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved a petition for hearing, seeking judicial commission to probe recent violent incidents in Jaranwala against Christians, ARY News reported.

The high court issued notices to Punjab government and other respondents for September 11.

The bench also directed the Assistant Advocate General to submit report.

“Fundamental human rights of the religious minority, mandated in the constitution, have been violated in Jaranwala violent incidents.

“Existing mechanism of the probe has been slow-moving, the court should issue an order for constitution of judicial commission for prompt justice,” petition read.

A petition filed by Shehbaz Soraya Advocate and another by the Grace Bible Fellowship Church had earlier said that over 600 people were involved in vandalizing and violence against Christian citizens and pleaded for a judicial probe of the Jaranwala incidents on August 17.

Christians facing hardships and have security concerns, petitions read while seeking protection to the religious minority community.

A mob had attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christians in Jaranwala in Faisalabad district over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”