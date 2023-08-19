Jaranwala Incident: Punjab IG see RAW’s hand behind

GUJRANWALA: A Christian leader on Saturday said that the Inspector General (IG) Punjab has claimed that the Indian secret agency ‘RAW’ is behind the ugly incident that occurred in Jaranwala, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Christian leaders expressed gratitude to scholars and the Pakistani state during a press conference after the Jaranwala incident.

The Christian leader stated that the Punjab IG mentioned a conspiracy by RAW in the Jaranwala incident, he added that if there is any foreign conspiracy to spark the riot, it should be thoroughly investigated.

The Christian leader also mentioned that India should protect its minorities, put stop in the killing of Kashmiris’.

“our religion teaches respect for all faiths,” the Christian leader said.

Christian leaders demanded that a comprehensive investigation be conducted into the Jaranwala incident, highlighting the significant role the Christian community has always played in building and preserving Pakistan.