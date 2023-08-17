Jaranwala Incident: Punjab imposes section 144 across Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In view of the Jaranwala Incident, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad on Thursday imposed section 144 in the district, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad – Ali Annan – has imposed Section 144 in the district after protests, vandalism, and arson against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad in Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad City of Punjab.

Following the incidents of attacks and arson on the Christian population on Wednesday, a ban was imposed on gatherings, meetings, rallies and sit-ins for seven days to avoid any indecent incident.

The Deputy Commissioner has also announced a public holiday in Tehsil Jaranwala due to the disturbing law and order situation, under which all public and private institutions will remain closed.

Earlier to this, the Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalising multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.

The FIR invoked sections 7(1)(d), 7(1)(j), 7(1)(g) and 7(1)(h) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It also invoked sections 148, 149, 153A, 186, 295, 295A, 324, 353, 427, 436 and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The FIR also included sections 5 and 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident, in line with directives issued by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq.

In a statement, Punjab police said it had made over 100 arrests while Rangers had also been called in.

In light of the situation, the district administration has imposed Section 144 for seven days, prohibiting all kinds of assembly, except for events organised by the government.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

He vowed, “Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis.”