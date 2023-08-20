Jaranwala incident: Suspect booked for posting ‘blasphemous’ content online

SAHIWAL: Jaranwala incident suspect who allegedly posted blasphemous content online has been arrested, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspect who posted alleged blasphemous content on social media resulted in the vandalism and burning in Jaranwala.

Furthermore, Police have arrested the suspect and registered an FIR against him under the terrorism act.

A mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.

The FIR invoked sections 7(1)(d), 7(1)(j), 7(1)(g) and 7(1)(h) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It also invoked sections 148, 149, 153A, 186, 295, 295A, 324, 353, 427, 436, and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The FIR also included sections 5 and 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident, in line with directives issued by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq.