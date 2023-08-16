Jaranwala incidents: Caretaker PM vows stern action against violators of law

ISLAMABAD: Following the Jaranwala incidents, the Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has vowed stern action against those who violate law and target minorities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

He vowed, “Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis.”

I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands… https://t.co/GHWUGA1NNq — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023

While condemning the Jaranwala incidents, former PM and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, “What is happening in Jaranwala is sad and disturbing. There is no place for violence in any religion. All religious places, Holy Books and personages are sacred and deserve our highest level of respect.”

“I urge the government to take action against the culprits. I also appeal to Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars from all schools of thought to come forward and condemn the reprehensible actions. Such madness can’t be allowed. Pakistan belongs to all religious minorities,” he added.