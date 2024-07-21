‘Struggling to even sleep’: Indian actress reveals eye injury from contact lenses

Indian actress Jasmin Bhasin has revealed that her eyes were damaged after she wore lenses for an event, making it difficult for her to sleep.

In an interview to an Indian media outlet, the TV actress said that she was in severe pain and could not see which affected her daily routine since she wore the contact lenses.

“I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor,” Jasmin Bhasin added.

According to the Indian actress, she wore sunglasses at the event, however she needed her team’s help after a brief period as she could not see anything.

Following the event, she was rushed to a hospital where the doctors told her that the contact lenses had damaged her corneas.

“We went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain,” Bhasin said.

The actress said that the doctors assured her that she will recover from the injury in four to five days.

“Till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain,” she added.

Jasmin Bhasin later shared a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing black glasses.

She wrote in the caption, “Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhasin is known for her work in Indian serials such as “Dil Se Dil Tak”, “Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel”, and “Tashan-e-Ishq”.

She has also participated in reality shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9” and “Bigg Boss 14”.