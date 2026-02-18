Jason Bateman finally addresses awkward chat with Charli XCX

Jason Bateman is finally speaking out after his awkward exchange with Charli XCX went viral earlier this year.

The actor, best known for Zootopia, opened up in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. It’s his first real comment on the backlash since the Smartless podcast episode in February.

On that episode, Charli XCX said she doesn’t really want children. Jason Bateman jumped in, pointing out that feelings can change when someone meets the right person. He used his own marriage to Amanda Anka as an example, saying she didn’t want kids at first either.

Jason Bateman called it a casual conversation. He said it started as a chat about Charli XCX growing up as an only child and how life decisions evolve. He insisted he wasn’t judging or giving advice, just sharing a personal story. Bateman also acknowledged the reactions, saying it’s always interesting to hear how people respond to anything he says.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, is already married to George Daniel, drummer for The 1975. She tied the knot in London last July, then had another ceremony in Italy in September. So Jason Bateman’s point about “meeting somebody” didn’t really land. Fans quickly pointed out that she’s already found her person.

This isn’t the first time Charli XCX has spoken about motherhood. She’s reflected on societal pressures and the internal questioning women face about having kids. She has admired friends who became parents, but made it clear she doesn’t feel the same pull.

Jason Bateman clarified that he was trying to continue a conversation, not stir controversy. He stressed that he respects Charli XCX’s choices and that his remarks weren’t meant to be prescriptive.

Even with the viral moment, both Jason Bateman and Charli XCX seem to be moving on. The discussion highlighted personal choices in the public eye and sparked a bigger conversation about expectations, marriage, and family planning.

For now, Jason Bateman appears to want the focus on open, honest dialogue, while Charli XCX continues living her life on her terms.