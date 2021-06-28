Jason Derulo treats desi fans with jalebis in new viral video

Jason Derulo and Tesher fans can’t keep calm after Derulo released a TikTok of him making jalebis to the sound of their latest remix of Tesher’s mega-hit track Jalebi Baby.

Derulo, who is massive on TikTok with a staggering 46.8 million followers and 1.1 billion likes, was an instant hit on the video-sharing app once again after he made a video of himself dancing and making jalebis from scratch to his track Jalebi Baby.

The singer is seen mixing all the ingredients – from milk and flour to food colour – to whip up a delicious-looking batter which turns out even more neat as he manages to squeeze out perfect spirals before dipping the fried batter in sugar syrup. We’re already hungry for some!

The TikTok has amassed a stunning 8.7 million views!

While the song Jalebi Baby has been making waves across the world for the better part of this year, many non-South Asians remain confused about what the song references and that’s exactly what Derulo set out to explain.

“For those of you still wondering what a Jalebi is,” he wrote on Instagram too, where the video already boasts 273k likes.

Since then, desi fans have flooded Derulo’s comment section, with one user saying, “Welcome to the Asian family!” while another expressed disbelief, asking, “Did Jason Derulo just make jalebi?’

“Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are,” said another fan on Twitter.

Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are pic.twitter.com/aiVqRD25HW — gejala sosialite🏳️‍🌈 (@serpentbrownie) June 23, 2021

Some are even taken aback by how good his skills are! “Now my 5yo is asking me to make #jalebi at home because @jasonderulo makes it look so easy,” said one user.

Now my 5yo is asking me to make #jalebi at home because @jasonderulo makes it look so easy. 😅 https://t.co/KqHFZU3Cj2 — Sarika Chand (@sarikafj) June 27, 2021

Tesher, the original creator of the viral song, also shared the TikTok on his Twitter saying, “What is a jalebi?” is the #1 question I and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know!”

"What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS — Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

Derulo and Tesher release a remixed version of Tesher’s viral hit earlier in May.