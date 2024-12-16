Jason Gillespie criticizes PCB after stepping down as head coach

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its officials following quitting as head coach.

Speaking to Australian media, Jason Gillespie expressed disappointment over PCB’s decision not to extend the contract of his assistant coach, Tim Nielsen. Gillespie accused PCB of poor management and lack of communication.

Replying to a question regarding skipping South Africa tour, Gillespie said: “I chose not to tour South Africa because of Nielsen’s exclusion.”

Gillespie further revealed his frustration with the selection process, stating, “Even a day before matches, I was unaware of the team selection details.”

Despite his grievances, Gillespie acknowledged his strong bond with the players, adding, “There was great harmony among the squad. Players affectionately called Nielsen ‘Grandpa’ due to his rapport with them.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not responded to the allegations raised by the former Aussie pacer, yet.

Read more: Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball coach

On December 12, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Jason Gillespie’s resignation as the Pakistan red-ball coach.

The PCB accepted his resignation and appointed Aqib Javed as the interim red-ball coach for the South Africa away Test series.

Earlier this year, Gary Kirsten resigned as the Pakistan white-ball coach just six months after his appointment in April 2024.

The former South African cricketer was appointed as white-ball head coach by the PCB on a two-year contract in April 2024.

Garry Kirsten resigned just before Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November and Jason Gillespie was announced as interim coach for the white-ball series against Australia.

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed was later appointed interim white-ball coach of the national side before the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour.