Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed Jason Gillespie’s resignation as the Pakistan red-ball coach, ARY News reported.

The PCB has accepted his resignation and appointed Aqib Javed as the interim red-ball coach for the South Africa away Test series.

“Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour,” the PCB said in a statement.

Jason Gillespie had refused to join the Pakistan team in South Africa after PCB decided against extending Tim Nielsen’s contract as assistant coach.

Aqib Javed, the current interim white-ball coach, will replace the former Australian pacer for the South Africa Test series.

Disagreement between the outgoing Pakistan red-ball coach and PCB began after Tim Nielsen was let go after the conclusion of his contract.

Reports said that Jason Gillespie was taken aback by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision and refused to travel to South Africa to join the Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa are set to engage in a two-match Test series, which will kick off in Centurion on December 26.

The second PAK v SA Test is scheduled for January 3 in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, Gary Kirsten resigned as the Pakistan white-ball coach just six months after his appointment in April 2024.

The former South African cricketer was appointed as white-ball head coach by the PCB on a two-year contract in April 2024.

Garry Kirsten resigned just before Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November and Jason Gillespie was announced as interim coach for the white-ball series against Australia.

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed was later appointed interim white-ball coach of the national side before the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour.