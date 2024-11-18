Aqib Javed appointed Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former cricketer Aqib Javed as national cricket team’s interim white-ball coach, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, Javed accepted the role of Pakistan’s white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten resigned from the post last month.

According to the PCB, Aqib Javed will remain the interim coach of Pakistan’s while-ball team until the Champions Trophy 2025, while the permanent head coach will be selected after the mega event.

Aqib Javed will be given additional responsibilities in the selection committee after Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB said.

The PCB had appointed red-ball coach Jason Gillespie as the interim coach for the white-ball format for the Australia tour after Gary Kirsten resigned from the post.

Sources had said that Kristen resigned from the post after a rift developed between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reportedly, the tension stemmed from the board’s decision to strip the coaching duo of selection powers.

Sources further revealed that Kirsten, although silent publicly, was disappointed by the shift. He felt sidelined by the rising influence of the current selection committee, particularly in selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

Who is Aqib Javed?

Aqib Javed remained a fast-medium bowler who mastered traditional and reverse swing during his career while playing for Pakistan. He was in and out of the side too much for his liking, and made more of an impact as a one-day player.

He was reportedly only 16 when he made his Test debut in 1988-89, but he spent much of his career in the shadows of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

He went into coaching after retiring, and under his stewardship, UAE gained ODI and T20I status and qualified for the 2015 World Cup.